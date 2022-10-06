thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $4.67. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TKAMY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.95.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.