Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 48.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

TSCO stock opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $200.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

