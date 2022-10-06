Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

