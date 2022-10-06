Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $28,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,834,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,885,417.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 499,762 shares of company stock valued at $356,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Doma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Doma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doma Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Doma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.