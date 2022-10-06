Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $202.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.63. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $185.51 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,585 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.