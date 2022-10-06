Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

