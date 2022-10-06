Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of FBRX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.48.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

