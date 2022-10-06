Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of FBRX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.48.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
