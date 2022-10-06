Traders Purchase High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 65,154 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NOV by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after buying an additional 2,387,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

