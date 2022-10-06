Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9,819.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 83.17%. The company had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.