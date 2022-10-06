Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.33

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.33 and traded as low as $53.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 24,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

