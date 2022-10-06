Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.