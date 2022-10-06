Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.16. Trevena shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 440,120 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.