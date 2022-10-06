Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.36

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.36 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($0.88). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 73.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 2,314 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.36. The stock has a market cap of £99.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

