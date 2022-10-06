Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

