Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Insider Activity

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,129,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.