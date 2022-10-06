Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,129,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
