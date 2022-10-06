Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:TSU opened at C$35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.34.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.122222 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

