Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.37.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.