Truist Financial Lowers Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCRN. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

CCRN stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

