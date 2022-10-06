Trust Co. of Vermont Has $25.95 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.66. The stock has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

