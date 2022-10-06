Trust Investment Advisors Invests $220,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

