TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.