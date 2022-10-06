Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.10

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.10 and traded as high as C$41.11. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$41.01, with a volume of 211,542 shares changing hands.
TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.17.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
