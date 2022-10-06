Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.10

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.10 and traded as high as C$41.11. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$41.01, with a volume of 211,542 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.