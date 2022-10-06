TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.80

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.17), with a volume of 1626237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.60 ($1.20).

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.72. The company has a market cap of £626.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,382.86.

TwentyFour Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. TwentyFour Income Fund’s payout ratio is 91.57%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

