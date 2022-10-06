TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.98

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.98 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 72.60 ($0.88). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.88), with a volume of 98,532 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.03. The firm has a market cap of £154.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7,260.00.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 652.32%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

