U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

GROW stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

