UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $110.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

Get Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

