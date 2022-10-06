UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Price Performance

TWTR stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,878 shares of company stock worth $989,137. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

