UMB Bank n.a. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,000. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:ARES opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

