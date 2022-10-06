UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 595.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

