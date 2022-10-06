Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.92. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

