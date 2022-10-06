United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.26 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.