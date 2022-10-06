United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

