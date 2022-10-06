United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.38 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

