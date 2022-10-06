United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.38 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.