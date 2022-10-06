USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading Down 0.7%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.43. 20,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 39,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
USCB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
