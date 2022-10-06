Vale Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 626,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,338% compared to the average volume of 43,587 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $345,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 213.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 362,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 246,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $322,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

