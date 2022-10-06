Vallourec (EPA:VK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.88 ($11.10) and traded as high as €11.30 ($11.53). Vallourec shares last traded at €10.85 ($11.07), with a volume of 1,327,620 shares traded.

Vallourec Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.88.

Vallourec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.