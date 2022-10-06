VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $76.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

