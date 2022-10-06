Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$25.61 and last traded at C$25.64. 2,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.