Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

VNTR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Venator Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Venator Materials by 127.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

