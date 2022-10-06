Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.08). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares.

Venn Life Sciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The company has a market cap of £4.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

About Venn Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Venn Life Sciences Holdings Plc, a clinical research organization, provides consulting and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. The company offers drug development planning and strategy services, including clinical feasibility assessment, project management, and in-licensing and technical due diligence; and early drug development services, such as drug candidate selection, CMC, non-clinical/pre-clinical development, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacometrics and PK-PD modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.