Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.
Ventas Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
