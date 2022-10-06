Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veris Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:VRE opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

