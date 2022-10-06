Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

