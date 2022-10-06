Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

