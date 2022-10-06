Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lowered by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

