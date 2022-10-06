Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 5,290,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

