Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

