Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.09.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

VET stock opened at C$31.20 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.59.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.