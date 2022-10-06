Vertical Research Downgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Neutral

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,878 shares of company stock worth $989,137. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $313,565,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,462,000 after acquiring an additional 72,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

