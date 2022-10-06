Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of VGCX opened at 7.68 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 6.56 and a 52 week high of 19.90. The firm has a market cap of $491.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

